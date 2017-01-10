HOTA to take steps to stop illegal transplant activities

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The monitoring authority of Human Organs

Transplant Authority (HOTA) on Tuesday discussed the steps to be taken to stop illegal transplant activities in the country, including the Federal Capital.

A meeting chaired by Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar, discussed various plans to prevent and stop illegal human organ trade.

The meeting was informed that the authority was working to control and stop illegal human organ trade, selling of human organs to foreigners from Pakistani citizens and providing rules and regulation for removal, surgery and transplantation of human organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes.

It was highlighted that due to shortage of solid organs in the country, people breached the law.

The authority highly recommended that deceased donor programmes should be initiated to overcome the deficiency of human organs while various other proposals in this regard were made in the meeting.

Saira Tarar directed to strengthen the authority and take steps against those who are directly or indirectly involved in human organ trade. She also urged to have National organs sharing network for immediate harvesting and allocation of organs.