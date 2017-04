Hot weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department

(PMD) Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of

country, while very hot weather is expected in Sukkar, Sibbi, Larkana,

Shaheed Benazirabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and D.I Khan

division during next 24 hour.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few

places in Gilgit-Baltistan during next 12 hours.

According to synoptic situation, shallow westerly wave is

affecting northern areas of the country.

Highest temperatures recorded Thursday were Shaheed

Benazirabad, Sibbi, Turbat, Larkana, Chhor, Lasbella 47øC, Mithi,

Hyderabad, Moenjodaro, Jacobabad, Padidan, R.Y.Khan, Rohri 46øC,

Sukkar, Dadu, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur 45øC.

Pollen count remained 1080 m3.