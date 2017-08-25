Hot, humid weather likely on Eid, isolated rain at few places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Mostly hot and humid weather is
expected during Eid days while isolated rain may occur at
few parts of the country on the first day of Eid.
Isolated rainfall during eid is likely at Rawalpindi,
Gujranwala, Surgodha, Hazara, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan,
Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan whereas significant weather with
high humidity may grip most parts of the country.
An official of Met office told on Friday that the current rain
spell in which heavy falls occurred in twin cities of Rawalpindi and
Islamabad would subside till Friday followed by chances of light rain fall at isolated parts of upper areas of the country during next week.
He informed that during last two days rainfall recorded at
different parts of twin cities remained Islamabad Capital Territory:
Zero Point 61mm, Air Port 127mm, Saidpur 26mm, Rawalpindi: Golra
86mm and Shamsabad 140mm which dropped the mercury but created havoc
at few places especially in adjoining areas of Nullah Lai.
Water inundated low laying areas of the twin cities while
people faced severe difficulty as water entered into their homes,
blocked roads and also in buildings including Holy Family Hospital.
