Hot & dry weather likely

LAHORE, May 5 (APP): Mainly hot and dry weather is
expected in most parts of the country while very hot weather
is likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab.
According to a spokesman of Met office, light rain-
thunderstorm with gusty winds is also expected at isolated
places in Sargodha division during next 24 hours.
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country
and in the city maximum temperature was recorded as 38 degree
celsius on Friday.
