ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Mainly very hot and dry weather is
expected in plain areas of the country while rain-thunderstorm with
gusty winds is expected at few places in Hazara division, upper
FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.
Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country.
However, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the
country, an official of Met office Ghulam Murtaza told APP.
In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of
the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places
in Sibbi, Makran, Quetta, Kalat, Sargodha, D.I khan divisions and
FATA.
Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours were FATA: 15mm, KP:
D.I khan 01mm, Balochistan: Sibbi 05mm, Panjgur, Barkhan 03mm,
Khuzdar 01mm and, Punjab: Bhakkar 02mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Shaheed
Benazirabad 47øC, Jacobabad 46øC, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkar, Padidan,
Dalbandin, R.Y. Khan 45øC, Multan, Hyderabad 41øC, Faisalabad,
Lahore 39øC, Peshawar 38øC, Islamabad, Karachi 36øC, Quetta 35øC,
Chitral, Muzaffarabad 34øC, Gilgit 33øC, Dir 32øC, Skardu 31øC and
Murree 24øC.
Hot, dry weather likely in most parts, rain at few places
