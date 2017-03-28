Hosting Blind Cricket World Cup is honour for Pakistan: Malik Fayyaz

KARACHI, March 28 (APP): The Chairman of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC), Karachi South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz has said that it is an honour for Pakistan to host the Fifth Blind Cricket One-Day World Cup in January next year.

The event would be held in tendom in Pakistan as well as in the United Arab Emirates.

Malik Fayyaz expressed these views while talking to the Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah, who called on him here on Tuesday.

He said that the mega event would help in revival of international sports in the country.

Fayyaz was of the view that our blind cricketers are very talented and would earn more laurels for the country in the international competitions.

He pointed out that Pakistan had remained world champion twice in the Blind World Cup One-Day Internationals.

Syed Sultan Shah informed on the occasion that PBCC would host the Fifth edition of the game in home as well as away venues in January 2018.

He said that four international teams have agreed to play matches in Pakistan. The teams are: India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

‘We are determined to organize six league matches as well as the final of the mega event in Pakistan’, a determined Sultan Shah said.

He said that for the first time eight teams are expected to compete in this important tournament.

Sultan Shah said that letters had been addressed to Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Sindh and the Punjab seeking their assistance for holding the event.

On this occasion, chairman DMC South Malik Fayyaz presented insignia of DMC South to Sultan Shah.