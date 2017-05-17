Hong Kong’s top corporate heads call on PM

HONG KONG, May 17 (APP): The heads of Hong Kong’s top companies called

on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday and showed interest in investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s separate meetings with Chairman ZTE Corporation Yin

Yimin, Chairman Shandong High-Speed Group Sun Liang and Chairman Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited Wang Dong focused on developing business linkages in the public-private sector of Pakistan and Hong Kong.

The Prime Minister apprised the company heads about Pakistan’s

investment-friendly policies that offered incentives for foreign businessmen.

The corporate heads thanked the Prime Minister for an opportunity of

meeting them and said they would work over exploring the potential of trade and business with Pakistan.

The ZTE Corporation is a leading global provider of telecommunications

equipment and network solutions providing services in 140 countries.

The Shandong High-Speed Group is a state-owned comprehensive enterprise

group dedicated to 3 development of transport industry.

The Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is an integrated public

utilities company with core business covering city gas, water treatment and solid waste management.