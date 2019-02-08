Honda Polo Cup : Two thrilling matches on cards

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP):The two matches of Honda Polo Cup 2019, which were scheduled to be contested on Friday (today), will now be played on Saturday due to wet fields after rain.

In the first match of the day on (Saturday) at 2:00 pm, Master Paints Black will take on Olympia/Momin Ghee while Master Paints/Guard Group will compete against Newage in the second match at 3:00 pm. The finals will be held on February 10.