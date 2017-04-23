Holding of U-23 Games to bring positive change on Pakistani sports: Qamar

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP): Holding of Under-23 Games by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would bring a positive change on the overall sports in Pakistan, former World Champion Qamar Zaman said while talking to media men during squash kits distribution ceremony here on Sunday.

Qamar Zaman said that it is a big achievement that more than 7000 male and female athletes in 20 male and 15 female games were first participated in the Under-23 Games at district level and now things are in final shape for holding the second phase of the Under-23 Games at Inter-Regional level to be starting from April 25, 2017.

He said distribution of full uniform including track-suites, shoes, socks, squash rackets, squash balls like other 15 female and 20 males Games would lay a positive change by motivating the youngsters to come up at national and international levels.

He said reaching at the players in each and every district is a difficult task but making such things in possible is a good achievement of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who also involved office-bearers of various associations during the course of action as far as Under-23 Games are concerned.

About the female talent of squash in the province, he said, now around

25 female are daily engaged with the academy at PAF Jansher Khan Squash Complex and good result is coming up out of such exercise. He said as desired by President Pakistan Squash Federation the female players are providing all out facilities. He said more focus has been given to provide competitive exposure to the players at grassroots level and that is why KP Squash Association is holding more than 22 tournaments, both for male and female. He said they have organized league for selecting much deserving players to represent Peshawar Region.

When contacted, Director General Sports Junaid Khan said that all arrangements have already been completed well in time for the smooth

conduct of the second phase of Under-23 Games at Inter-Regional level to be starting from April 25, 2017.

He disclosed that Imran Khan will grace the occasion at the opening ceremony. He said the teams would be reaching Peshawar by the morning of April 24, 2017 from all seven regions comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar.

He said they have completed the first phase of the Games wherein players from all districts in 13 female and 15 male games took part.

He said accommodation, food, transportation and conducive environment for playing would be ensured to the players. He said in Inter-District Games they have provided Rs. 500 per day daily allowance to the players besides attractive cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 for the winners and Rs. 15000 for the runners-up.

In the Inter-Region Games, he said, the players would be provided Rs.

600 as daily allowance while Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 30,000 as cash prizes would be given to the winners and runners-up players. He expressed the hope that good talent would come from these Games who would be able to represent the province in different Games at national and international levels.