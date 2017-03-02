Holding of PSL final to thwart terrorist designs: Rana Sana

LAHORE, Mar 2 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said most comprehensive security measures have been taken for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on March 5.

“Holding of PSL final will send a message to whole world that Pakistan is a safe place for international cricket,” he added.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he vowed to make the mega event a complete success at all costs.

He said that the nation was backing holding of PSL final in Lahore as they already had rejected fears and terrorism outright.

“We are peace-loving nation and want to move ahead,” he asserted.

He appealed to the nation to support the government’s efforts in making the PSL final successful.

The minister warned mentors of terrorists to shun patronising terrorists in Pakistan, adding that brave Pakistanis would continue their fight against terrorism.

He said that since the whole world was eyeing the much-awaited

cricketing event in Pakistan, the media should do prudent reporting

and avoid airing news which might portray a bad image of the country.

He said the Punajb chief minister has appointed Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Sumbal as the focal person on all matters regarding the

PSL final in Lahore.

He said a comprehensive traffic plan had been evolved under which parking would be at least 1,000 metres away from Gaddafi Stadium. The FC College Ground, Liberty Ground, Jam-e- Shirin Park, PCSIR Ground, Muslim Town Bridge and Tariq Road had been specified as the parking areas.

He said free bus shuttle services would be provided to the cricket-lovers to take them to the stadium. He said metro bus service would remain operational on the day from morning till late in the night.

Rana Sanaullah lambasted two mainstream political parties for misguiding people about holding of the PSL final and said as the whole nation was at war with terrorists, they must not confuse people

through rumours or negative propaganda.

To a query, the minister dispelled an impression of discriminatory treatment of Pakhtuns during search-and-combing operations

across the province, adding that Punjabis and Pakhtuns were

being treated equally while this propaganda was launched by a

political party with vested political interests. “Pakhtuns are our brothers and have every right to reside and do business in Punjab, and propaganda in this regard is lamentable,” the

minister added.

Answering another question, the law minister made it clear that on March 5, they wanted to secure not only the PSL final but also whole Punjab.

About inviting PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari to watch the PSL final, he said that the matter of inviting heads of political parties and others was the prerogative of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), adding that the Punjab government was responsible for the security of the event only.

Provisional Ministers Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Col (R) Ayub Gadhi, Special Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore were present on the occasion.