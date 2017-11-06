Holding in time general election top piriority of government: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said holding transparent and in time general election was the top piriority of the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said holding elections before the stipulated time was zero option and it was only the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leadership who had lust of power.

The minister said the parliament would complete its constitutional term second time in the country’s history and we want to strengthen democratic system in Pakistan.

He said the government wanted to complete its development agenda as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had reduced terrorism, overcome energy crisis and improved economy of the country due to effective measures taken by its leadership, adding international institutions were acknowledging the policies of the government.

Ahsan Iqbal said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had made effective policies to improve the country’s economy and we pray that he get well soon and continue his services for more the improvement of the national economy.