Hockey World League: Pakistan goes down 4-0 against Netherlands in opener

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Pakistan went down 4-0 against Netherlands on Thursday night in the opening match of the Hockey

World League Semifinal Round at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and

Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

According to information received here, the World number four

Netherlands displayed a relentless pace and scored a goal in each

quarter against the 13th ranked Pakistan.

They completely dominated the first 15 minutes. In the 6th

minute, a left side foray resulted in an attempt on the goal and off

the rebound, Thierry Brinkman, the son of legendary Jacques Brinkman

put the ball in the cage.

Pakistan began the second quarter in a spectacular fashion and

created three chances in the first five minutes. A Dilber attempt

came off the post. The game evened out; up and down stuff was seen.

However, the Netherlands doubled the advantage in the 25th minute.

Micro Pruijser standing close to the goal availed a wonderful

diagonal pass from the left side.

The green shirts again enjoyed a good spell at the start of

the third quarter. But first Ali Shan and then skipper Haseem could

not make use of chances. Later, the Netherlands wrested the

initiative and their sustained aggression caused unforced errors by

the Pakistan defence. They had three penalty corners in a quick

succession. The last of which was converted in the 42nd minute when

Mink van der Weerden’s strong flick on the fifth penalty corner

found the top of the net.

The Dutch also had the better of the exchanges in the last 15

minutes. After wasting their sixth penalty corner, a delightful one

touch move was finished well by Robert Kemperman to complete the

tally.

Pakistan will play their second against Canada at the same

venue on Friday. During the qualifying round, Pakistan will play

three more matches. As many as ten teams are featuring in the

qualifying round and five top teams will participate in the World

Cup to be played in India next year.

In other matches played on Thursday Argentina scraped past

South Korea 2-1. Argentina had to dig deep to overcome the fighting

Koreans. It was their super star Gonzalo Peillat, world’s most

fearsome penalty corner striker, who saw them through. Peillat put

the South Americans ahead in the 26th minute. It stayed 1-0 at half

time.

Korea’s equaliser came in the 46th minute through Lee

Namyong’s field goal. Peillat converted another penalty corner in

the 53rd minute for Argentina’s winning goal.

In another fixture India overwhelmed Scotland 4-1. Scots gave

the Indians a scare; going 1-0 up in only the 6th minute. Skipper

Chris Grassick scored in open play.

India had the better of play in the remaining period of the

first half. They made circle penetrations and got chances but the

goal eluded them and Scotland’s lead remained intact when the hooter

sounded.

The third quarter saw India completely dominating the

proceedings. They scored four goals in a spell of 12 minutes.

Ramandeep found the net twice. First, he found the far corner of the

net with a superb backhander from the top left of the circle. A few

minutes later, he availed an excellent cut back from the goal line

standing in front of the goal. An excellent ball from captain

Manpreet Singh into the circle saw nimble footed Akashdeep make it

3-1 with a sublime reverse flick. The fourth goal arrived via

India’s only penalty corner of the day as Harmanpreet Singh’s high

and angular flick was unstoppable for the opponents.

India slowed things down in the last quarter and mainly controlled

the game with measured passes.

England sailed past China 2-0 in another fixture. When England

went two goals up in the first 11 minutes, it seemed China would be

run over, but the Asians recovered well. Their superb fitness helped

them match the mighty English team for most of the time and there

was no further score in the match.