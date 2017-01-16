Hockey trials on Jan 22

LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) camp for the national senior team is in progress at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

“As many as 74 players are going through training. Many of them were selected for the first time on the basis of their performance at the recent National Championships”, said a spokesman of PHF here on Monday.

He said in order to reduce the strength of the camp probables the two day trials will be held from January 22, he said adding “The member of the national selection committee will watch the trials”.