Hockey trials for selection of KPK players

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation has decided

to hold open trials for the KPK under 16 players at Mardan on

November 30.

The dates for the trials to select the KPK team for the forthcoming Senior National Championships in Sukkur, announced a few days back,

were November 29 & 30, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Tuesday.

Now, the trials for the senior team will be held only on Tomorrow, November 29 while those for the under 16 to be conducted on November 30″, he added.

The open trials for under 16 boys are being held to give an

opportunity to the players from the province who were not part of the

three KPK teams which participated in the recent under 16 Boys Schools National Championships in Khairpur.