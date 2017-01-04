Hockey technical officials course concludes

LAHORE, Jan 4 (APP): The three-day hockey technical officials course concluded here on Wednesday at the National Hockey stadium.

Pakistan hockey federation organized the useful activity on the sidelines of the 63rd National Hockey Championship.

Director Technical PHF, Ansar Mahmood was the Course Conductor.

In all 85 participants included 18 women attended the course.

Two sessions (morning and evening) were held on all the three days.

During the course, all the topics related to duties of the technical officials before/during/after the match were covered.

In addition, lectures were also delivered by Lt Col ® Sikander Ghumman (Discipline), Syed Zulfiqar Haider, Umpire Manager (Relationship between Umpires & Technical Table), Olympian Tahir Zaman (Relationship between Team Bench and Jury Table) and Olympian Khawaja Junaid (General Discussion).

Most of the sessions concluded with a Question & Answer period.

There was also practical work such as filling of Match Sheet during match.

On the last day, Written Test was taken.

Secretary PHF, Shahbaz Ahmed was the chief guest at the closing

ceremony. He urged the participants to make best use of the knowledge they learnt from experts of the game. He briefly threw light on the efforts of the Phf for grooming technical officials to promote the game on new lines.

“We are taking all out measures to improve the knowledge of our technical officials and we have prepared a comprehensive plan under which up gradation courses will be conducted round the year”, he added.