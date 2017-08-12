Hockey match to be played to mark 70th Independence Day anniversary

LARKANA, Aug 12 (APP) – A Hockey Match will be played at Astroturf

Hockey ground of Ayub Khuhro Sindh Sports Board sports Complex on Monday evening

to mark the 70th Independence Day anniversary.

This was stated by the Secretary District Hockey Association

(DHA) Larkana Muhammad Akbar Qaimkhani here Saturday. The match is being played

on the directives of Sindh Minister for Sports in the collaboration with Sindh Sports Board.

He said that the best players of Hockey of Larkana District will

participate in the match.