Hockey Asia Cup: Pakistan to face Japan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):After a comprehensive 7-0 win over the hosts Bangladesh in their opening fixture of the 10th Hockey Asia Cup, Pakistan will take on Japan on Friday in their second match at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Stadium.

Japan were beaten 1-5 by India in their first match.

Japan is yet to reach the podium at the Asia Cup though they have finished fourth no less than four times.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two countries in Asia Cup.

Pakistan has won three and lost one.

Japan’s lone victory came at the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai, India where they defeated the Green Shirts 3-1.

That defeat meant Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of a continental event (Asia Cup/Asian Games) for the first time. They eventually ended at the 6th spot.