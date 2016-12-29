Historic CPEC Project puts country on road to progress, prosperity: CM

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said work continuing speedily on power projects was unprecedented.

“Energy projects will start generating thousands of megawatt electricity next year and cheap electricity will be available with the completion of coal and gas-based power projects.”

He was talking to elected representatives who met him, here.

The Chief Minister said load-shedding would be eliminated by the end of next year and surplus electricity would be available for agriculture, industry and other sectors in the country.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards achieving its lost destiny. He said historic CPEC project had put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. He said energy projects were being speedily implemented throughout the country under CPEC.

The Chief Minister said the country remained in darkness due to inefficiency and wrong policies of the past rulers. He said rulers of dictatorial era and after that took no practical step for coping with energy crisis. He said speed of work on electricity projects was unprecedented during the tenure of Muslim League-N. “Every nook and corner of the country will be illuminated with the completion of power projects,” he added.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included MNA Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Members Provincial Assembly Inam Ullah Khan Niazi, Raja Muhammad Ali and Imtiaz Ahmed Lali. Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt was also present on the occasion.