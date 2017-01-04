Hillary, Bill Clinton, George Bush to attend Trump inauguration

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (APP): Two months after her election loss, Hillary

Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, plans to be in the crowd for the Jan 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the capital city of Washington.

A Hillary aide said Tuesday that she and former president Bill Clinton

will attend the ceremony.

It will be the first joint public appearance by Trump and Hillary

Clinton since the three presidential debates that preceded Trump’s surprise election victory.

Bill Clinton will be one of the three ex-presidents at the Jan 20

inauguration of Trump; George W Bush and Jimmy Carter have also announced plans to attend.

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush “are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power a hallmark of American democracy,” spokesman Freddy Ford said Tuesday.

Former president George H.W. Bush is not expected to attend because of health reasons.

As is tradition, current President Barack Obama will also be at the

inauguration of his successor.