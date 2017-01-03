Highly bullish trend continues in Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI, Jan 3 (APP): The highly bullish trend continued in Pakistan

Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, as KSE-100 Index gained another 587.27 points and closed at the new highest level of 48827.55 points.

On Monday, the first trading day of the year 2017, the KSE-100 Index

gained 433.31 points and closed at 48240.28 points.

Like the upward trend in benchmark KSE-100 Index, the KSE-30 Index also went up by 480.32 points and closed at 26624.60 points, while the KSE-All Shares Index increased by 264.07 points.

The shares of 430 companies were traded on Tuesday, in which the share value of 208 companies went up and that of 199 companies went down, while the share value of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The highest activity was recorded in the shares of Unilever Foods, which

closed at Rs 6,000 after accumulating Rs 150 to its value.

Over 500 million shares were traded in the market, with the trade value

of Rs 27.17 billion, while the market capital increased by Rs 77.41 billion.

In future trading, the share value of 135 companies increased and that

of 13 companies decreased.