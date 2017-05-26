Highlights of PSDP (2017-18)

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government on Friday

unveiled Rs 2.113 trillion Public Sector Development Programme

(PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Following are the salient features of the PSDP (2017-18).

– The PSDP allocations up by 26.14 percent as compared to last

fiscal year.

– Total National PSDP stands at Rs 2113 billion.

– Rs 1001 billion have been allocated for federal departments

– Rs 1112 billion has been allocated for the provinces.

– Rs 35.662 billion allocated for Higher Education Commission.

– Rs48.701 earmarked for National Health Services,Regulations and

Coordination Division.

– Rs18.936 billion set aside for Finance Division.

– Rs 15.666 billion earmarked for Interior Division.

– The government allocated Rs 4.348 billion for Aviation

Division.

– Rs 5.188 billion allocated for Capital Administration and

Development Division.

– Rs 1.2 billion set aside for Commerce Division.

– Rs 13.66 billion awarded for Communication Division.

– Rs 4.468 billion allocated for Defence Production.

– Rs 2.961 billion allocated for Federal Education and Professional

Training Division.

– Rs 10.386 billion earmarked for Housing and Works Division.

– Rs 2.737 billion set aside for Industries and Production

Division.

– Rs 1.538 billion allocated for Information Technology and Telecom

Division.

– Rs 3.044 billion awarded for Inter Provincial Coordination

Division.

– Rs 1.2 billion fixed for Law and Justice Division.

– Rs 1.614 billion allocated for National Food Security and Research

Division.

– Rs 15.085 allocated for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

– Rs 16.798 billion granted for Planning, Development and Reform

Division.

– Rs 12.775 billion earmarked for Ports and Shipping Division.

– Rs 42.9 billion allocated for Railways Division.

– Rs 2.427 billion awarded to Science and Technological Research

Division.

– Rs 26.900 allocated for States and Frontier Regions Division.

– Rs 3.5 billion awarded to SUPARCO.

– Rs 36.750 billion earmarked for Water and Power Division (Water

Sector).

– Rs 60.909 billion have been allocated for WAPDA (Power).

– Rs 30 billion allocated for Prime Minister’s Global

SDGs Achievement Programme.

– Rs 40 billion earmarked for Special Federal Development Programme.

– Rs 12.5 billion earmarked for Energy for All project.

– Rs 7.5 billion awarded to ERRA.

– Rs 5 billion set aside for Special Provision for Completion of

CPEC Projects.

– Rs 45 billion allocated for Relief and Rehabilitation of IDPs.

– Rs 45 billion awarded to Security Enhancement.

– Rs 20 billion allocated for Prime Minister’s Youth Initiative.

– Rs 25 billion set aside for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.

– Rs 43.644 have been earmarked for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit

Baltistan Division.

– Rs 159 million allocated for Cabinet Division.

– Rs 815 million awarded to Climate Change Division.

– Rs 535 million allocated for Defence Division.

– Rs 270 million earmarked for Establishment Division.

– Rs 200 million allocated for Foreign Affairs Division.

– Rs 306 million fixed for Human Rights Division.

– Rs 811 million allocated for Information and Broadcasting

Division.

– Rs 220 million earmarked for Narcotics Control Division.

– Rs 272 million awarded to National History and Literary Heritage

Division.

– Rs 100 million have been allocated for National Security Division.

– Rs 321 million allocated for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory

Authority.

– Rs 554 billion set aside for Petroleum and Natural Resources

Division.

– Rs 790 million have been allocated for Revenue Division.

– Rs 200 million awarded to Statistics Division.

– Rs 217 million fixed for Textile Industry Division.