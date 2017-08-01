Highlights of Prime Minister’s election in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD August 1, (APP):- Following are the highlights of the 44th session of the National Assembly called for election of the new leader of the House.

The session started at 3:48 pm.

New Leader of the House Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived at 3:56 pm.

The family of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also witnessed the proceedings.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair; Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri; Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman; former ministers Ishaq Dar; Mushahidullah Khan; Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan; Sartaj Aziz; Aisha Raza Farooq and foreign Gallery was jam packed with guests.

The voters of PM designate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were present in the gallery.

PML-N candidate went straight to leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and shook hand with him.

Mr Abbasi also went to the seats of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali ; Maulana Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F); Ejaz-ul-Haq (PML-Z) and Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif; Khawaja Saad Rafique and others were active to seek votes for party’s candidate.

Khawaja Saad Rafique met with dissidents of PTI.

Senator Najma Hameed also witnessed the proceedings.

National Assembly Hall was used as polling station.

Some members carried the portraits of Nawaz Sharif.

Ms Tehmina Daultana placed the picture of Nawaz Sharif at the chair of Prime Minister.

After the announcement of voting results, members and guests present at galleries paid standing ovations to Nawaz Sharif by chanting slogans in favour of former Prime Minsiter.

After announcement of result, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi went straight to opposition members and shook hands with them.

Guests occupying galleries chanted slogans against Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.