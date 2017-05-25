Highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey 2016-17

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Following are the highlights of
Pakistan Economic Survey for the year 2016-17 unveiled by Minister
of Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday.
– Country’s overall economic growth rate recorded highest 5.28 per
cent in nine years, while last year it was 4.51 per cent.
– The agriculture sector accounts for 19.53 per cent of GDP and
42.3 per cent of employment.
– Agricultural sector recorded a positive growth of 3.46 per cent
against the growth of 0.27 per cent last year.
– Cotton Ginning witnessed growth of 5.59 per cent against the
negative growth of 22.12 per cent in previous year.
– Livestock growth was recorded at 3.43 per cent against 3.36 per
cent las year.
– Growth of forestry sub-sector increased by 14.49 per cent as
compared to growth of 14.31 per cent last year.
– Fisheries sector registered a growth of 1.23 per cent compared to
growth of 3.25 per cent.
– Industrial sector growth recorded 5.05 per cent in outgoing fiscal
year as compared to 5.8 per cent last year.
– Growth of overall Manufacturing is registered at 5.27 per cent
compared to 3.66 per cent last year.
– Large Scale Manufacturing growth improved to 4.93 per cent from
2.94 per cent last year.
– The construction sector has registered a growth of 9.05 per cent
against the growth of 14.6 per cent last year.
– Mining and quarrying sub-sector witnessed a growth of 1.34 per
cent against the growth of 6.86 per cent last year.
– Electricity generation and distribution and gas distribution
registered growth of 3.4 per cent against 8.43 per cent last year.
– The total volume of GDP has crossed $300 billion.
– Gross Public Debt Ratio improved to 59.3 per cent to GDP from 60.2
per cent to GDP last year.
– Policy rate remained at 5.75 per cent which is lowest rate in 45
years.
– Pakistan Stock Exchange has been ranked the fifth best performing
stock market in the world in 2016.
– CPI based inflation rate averaged 4.1 per cent
– Manufacturing sector growth registered 5.27 percent compared to
5.8 per cent last year.
– FBR tax collection increased from Rs 2,590 billion in FY15 to Rs
3,112 billion in FY16.
– Fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.6 per cent in FY16 from 8.8 per cent
in FY13.
– Per capita income increased to $1629 from $1333 last year.
– Education enrolment estimated to reach 47.834 million by end 2016-
17.
– Currently there are 1,201 hospitals, 5,802 dispensaries and 5,518
basic health units as compared to 1,171 hospitals, 5,695 dispensary
and 5,478 basic health units last year.
– During July-March (2016-17), installed capacity increased to 25.1
million MW from 22.9 million MW during same period of last year.
– Current expenditures during July-March (2016-17) stood at Rs
4,383.6 billion against Rs 3,971.3 billion during same period of
last year.
– Expenditures on pro-poor sectors increased to Rs 2,694.7 billion during 2015-16, which was 9.3 per cent of GDP.
– Services sector witnessed growth of 5.98 per cent against 5.55
per cent last year.
– Total investment recorded growth of 11 per cent.
– Total investment increased to Rs 5,027 billion in FY17 from Rs
4,527 billion in FY16.
– National Savings remained at 13.1 per cent of GDP in FY17 against
14.3 per cent in FY16.
– FDI posted growth of 12.75 per cent during July-Apr, in FY2017.
– Wheat production increased to 25,750 thousands tons in 2016-17 as
compared to 25,633 thousands tons in last year.
– Rice production increased by 0.7 per cent, sugarcane 12.4 per cent
and maize production 16.3 percent during FY 2016-17.