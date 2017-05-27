Highlights of Finance Minister’s post budget press conference

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Following are the highlights of Finance

Minister Ishaq Dar’s post budget press conference:-

• One million youth will be imparted IT training.

• Rs 120 billion new taxation proposed, while relief measures will cost Rs 33 billion.

• Refund for textile sector will be cleared by August 14.

• Tax refunds upto Rs 1 million to be cleared by July 15.

• All other tax refunds to be cleared by April 30, 2018.

• A new housing sector will be set up for overseas Pakistanis, Foreign Currency proceeds will go to State Bank of Pakistan, while its Rupee component will be given to CDA.

• Current expenditures will not be allowed to exceed the inflation rate.

• More than two million small farmers will be given special concessional loans.

• Adhoc relief of 2009-10 will be merged in basic salaries of federal government employees, and on the merged basic 10 percent adhoc relief will be given to employees

• Concessions given to poultry sector in taxation are clear

• On tubwells and other machinery there will be no tax

• There will be privileged rate saving schemes for Shuhada and the disabled

• Allocation for Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal increased

• Rs 180 billion package for textile sector to continue

• Allocation for Higher Education Commission doubled from Rs 35 billion to Rs 70 billion

• All stakeholders were involved and given patient hearings before finalizing the budget plan

• Need stressed to evolve consensus on the vision (2018-23)

• 10,000 additional MW electricity will be added to the national grid next year

• No new taxation for common man in the budget

• Defence sector received special attention

• No new tax on milk

• Agriculture credit increased to Rs 1,001 billion