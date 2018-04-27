Highlights of first part of Finance Minister’s budget speech

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Following are the highlights of the first part of the budget speech by Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail

before the National Assembly on Friday.

· We have achieved a highest growth in 13 years, low inflationary environment, and overall macro-economic stability.

· Next government will be free to make changes in the budget priorities.

· We inherited a collapsed economy, low growth, high inflation and high fiscal deficit.

· During five years preceding 2013, average inflation was 12% and average GDP growth was 2.8%.

· Last year, government achieved GDP growth of 5.4% – highest growth rate in last 10 years.

· For this year, growth is projected 5.8% – highest in last 13 years.

· Size of the economy expanded from Rs.22,385 billion in FY2013 to Rs.34,396 billion in FY2018.

· Per capita income increased from Rs.129,005 in 2013 to Rs.180,204.

· Pakistan’s economy is 24th largest economy in the world.

· Agriculture sector shows the highest growth in past 18 years of 3.8%.

· Industrial production grew by 5.8% this year.

· Services sector witnessed a remarkable growth of 6.4%.

· Curtailed average inflation to less than 5 percent in the past five years, compared to 12 percent between 2008-13.

· During current year, fiscal deficit will be contained below 5.5% of GDP.

· For current fiscal year, FBR revenue is projected to increase to Rs.3,935 billion.

· Tax to GDP ratio will increase to 13.2% this year.

· Credit given to agriculturalists would increase to Rs.800 billion by June 2018.

· Credit to private sector has grown by 383 percent, from Rs.93 billion in 2013 to Rs.441 billion by April 2018.

· During first nine months imports increased by 17% comparing last year.

· Foreign Direct Investment increased to $2.7 billion in FY2017 from $1.3 billion in 2013.

· During the first 9 months of current fiscal, it has increased to $2.1 billion.

· We expect remittances to increase to more than US$20 billion against $19.3 billion last year.

· Presently reserves held with SBP stand at $11 billion.

· This year 8,349 companies were registered till March 2018 compared to 5,883 last year.

· A total of US$223 billion were invested in the economy from both domestic and foreign sources over the five years.

· We have added 12,230 megawatts of new generation capacity.

· Complete tax exemption has been given to people who earn upto Rs.12 lakh per year.

· Tax will be levied at rate of 5 percent for income between two and four lakhs monthly.

· People earning above four lakh monthly will be taxed at the rate of 15 percent.

· Undeclared incomes earned before 30th June 2017 and held as local assets can be regularized on payment of 5% of the asset value.

· State is being given the power to purchase land and property at 100% of the declared value within six-months of its registration.

· Non-filers will be barred from procuring property above Rs.4 million.

· FBR rate on property is being abolished from 1st July 2018.

· Provinces have been advised to abolish DC rates.

· Under budget targets, real GDP growth rate of 6.2% to be achieved.

· Inflation to remain below 6%. Tax to GDP ratio of 13.8%. Budget deficit of 4.9% of GDP.

· Foreign exchange reserves to be increased to $15 billion.

· FBR tax revenue target is proposed to be fixed at Rs.4,435 billion.

· Rs.125 billion proposed for Benazir Income Support Programme.

· Prime Minister’s Youth Scheme will continue.

· Total size of the PSDP is proposed as Rs.800 billion.

· All incentives for agriculture sectors shall continue during 2018-19.

· By 1st July, there will be a reduced uniform GST rate of 2% on all fertilizers.

· Setting up of an Agriculture Research Support Fund and Agricultural technology Fund are being proposed.

· Five export sectors like textiles, leather, sports goods, surgical goods and carpets shall continue to remain in zero-rated sales tax regime.

· Prize scheme for home remittances is proposed.

· Three percent custom duty on import of film and drama production equipment.

· Revolving fund of deserving artists is proposed.

· Government proposes sea water desalination plant for Karachi.

· New programme for 100 % enrollment of children in school being launched.

· Rs 23.7 billion to be allocated for Diamer Bhasha Dam.

· Rs 44.7 billion proposed for AJK and Gilgit Baltistan and Rs 24.5 billion for FATA.

· Rs 90 billion for rehabilitation and reconstruction of IDPs’ homes in FATA.