BEIJING, March 20 (APP):President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the closing meeting of the country’s top legislative session here on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights reported by China Daily.

“People are creators of history. It is the people who have created the history and they are the real heroes,” Xi said. As long as people had confidence, the country would have a future and power, he added

He reaffirms his commitment to serve the people and fulfill his legal obligations.

Chinese people had had the spirit of creativity, hard work and unity and were great dreamers, Xi said.

Xi said happiness came with hard work, adding if Chinese people held the spirit of working hard, the goal of creating a better life could be achieved.

He stresses that Chinese people well aware that unity was power and driving force to move the nation forward, adding it was impossible for a divided and fractured nation to advance.

“China is a socialist state under the people’s democratic dictatorship led by the working class and based on the alliance of workers and peasants,” said Xi, noting that all power in the country belonged to the people.

He urged all civil servants to always put people at the highest place, wholeheartedly served the people and worked for the people’s interests and happiness.

New Long March China had continuously striven for its dream of realizing great national rejuvenation for over 170 years, said Xi.

“History has proved and will continue to prove that only socialism can save China. Only by sticking to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics can we achieve the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

China is still in a period of strategic opportunity. The 19th CPC National Congress has drawn up a lofty blueprint of securing a decisive victory in building a well-off society in all respects and in starting a new journey of building a modern socialist country, and in achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Turning the grand blueprint for China into reality is new Long March.

“We need to uphold the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

China’s goal is to build a socialist, modern country by the middle of the 21st century.

We need to deepen reform more comprehensively and broaden opening-up with intensified efforts and with more concrete measures,” said Xi.

We should put into action the new development concepts and pursue high-quality growth of our economy.

We should intensify our efforts and take more specific measures to develop socialist democracy.

We should step up our efforts and take more concrete measures to advance the cultural industry of a socialism country.

We should continue to foster and implement the core socialist values and continue to translate fine results of Chinese civilization into innovative and creative development.

We should step up efforts and take more concrete measures safeguard and improve people’s well being.

We should continue to step up efforts and take more concrete measures to promote the construction of ecological civilization.

We should also make sure that the CPC have the ultimate leadership over the military.

We will continue to implement ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle, Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong, Macao people governing Macao, and high degree of autonomy in the special administrative regions.

We should continue to stick to one-China principle, 1992 Consensus and advance the peaceful development of the cross-Straits relations and expand the economic and cultural exchanges between the two sides.

Safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, completely uniting China are Chinese people’s common goal and the country’s fundamental interests.

Every inch of the Chinese territory absolutely could not be separated from China, said Xi. Shared future China is always willing to make contributions to peace and development of humanity, and fate of Chinese people always closely linked to that of others.

“China won’t develop itself at the expense of others, China’s development won’t pose a threat to any country,” said Xi.

China held the view that world affairs should be managed through consultation between the people of all countries, said Xi, noting that China would not impose its own will on others.

China will continue to advance its Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries in the world, so that the reform and opening up of China will benefit all mankind.

The shared future for all mankind will shine brighter in every corner of the world.

The CPC and its leadership are the defining features of the socialism with Chinese characteristics. The CPC is the supreme leadership of the country, and it is also the fundamental guarantee of achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

To assume the responsibility of leading the people in conducting a great socialist revolution, the CPC should be able to continue itself with the revolution.

Under the leadership of the CPC, and thanks to the hard work of past seven decades, our country has striven, taking a brand new look in the east of the world.

“In new era, We should guide our country towards a future full of hope,” said Xi, adding that new era belonged to everyone, nothing could stop us fulfilling our dream.