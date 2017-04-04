High profile Chinese delegation to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): A high profile Chinese delegation led
by Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative
Conference (CPPCC) Yu Zhengsheng will arrive on two-day visit here
Wednesday.
The delegation is visiting on the special invitation of
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani will received the delegation
at Nur Khan Airbase.
During the visit, the delegation will call on the President,
Prime Minister, Chairman Senate and Acting Speaker National
Assembly.
