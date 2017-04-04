High profile Chinese delegation to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): A high profile Chinese delegation led

by Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative

Conference (CPPCC) Yu Zhengsheng will arrive on two-day visit here

Wednesday.

The delegation is visiting on the special invitation of

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani will received the delegation

at Nur Khan Airbase.

During the visit, the delegation will call on the President,

Prime Minister, Chairman Senate and Acting Speaker National

Assembly.