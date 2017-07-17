High Performance cricket camp In full swing at NCA

LAHORE, July 17 (APP): The ten weeks National High Performance Cricket

Camp is in full swing here on Monday at the National Cricket Academy.

The camp which started functioning on July 3 has been organized keeping

in view the future commitments of Pakistan cricket team where the players would train under the supervision of NCA coaches, said a spokeswoman of Pakistan Cricket Board while taking to APP on Monday.

The players are learning finer points of the game in net sessions and

special emphasis is being laid on improving physical fitness.

” The long duration of stay of the players at the NCA aims at a balanced

training programmer which caters the needs of modern day by improving their skills in their respective specialized fields including batting , bowling and fielding with an eye on attaining top level physical fitness “, he added.

Following are the names players for the camp:

(Openers) Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sahibzada Farhan, (Middle Order batsmen), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir, Umar Akmal (Fast Bowlers), Usman Shinwari, Sameen Gul, Muhammad Irfan

Mir Hamza, Ruman Raees, (Spinners), Muhammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Irfan, Usama Mir (Fast Bowling All Rounders), Amir Yamin, Fahim Ashraf ,Ammad Butt, Hussain Talat (Spin Bowling All Rounders), Muhammad Nawaz, Agha Salman (Wicket Keepers) Muhammad Rizwan and

Muhammad Hassan.