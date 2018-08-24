High level transfers, postings in Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP):High level command postings and transfers were
made in Pakistan Army on Friday.
According to Inter-Services
Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza has been made the Chief
of General Staff (CGS). Lieutenant General Shahid
Baig Mirza has been appointed as the Inspector General (IG) Communications and
IT, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz the commander of Karachi Corps, Lieutenant
General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf the commander Multan Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal
Akbar the commander Rawalpindi Corps and Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar the
chairman of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).