High-level South African delegation calls on Defence Production Minister

RAWALPINDI, Nov 2 (APP):A high-level South African delegation, headed by Minister for Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown visited Ministry of Defense Production Rawalpindi and called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday.

The minister said that Pakistan valued its ties with South Africa and wished to further enhance the existing relations.

He highlighted the importance of enhanced defence collaboration between the defence industries of the two countries, including joint production. He also emphasized that military and defence relations between Pakistan and South Africa had the potential to grow further.

Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan had a well-established defence industry comparable to defence industry of any advanced country of the world.

A bilateral meeting was also held between South African delegation co-chaired by Lynne Brown and Rana Tanveer Hussain. Both the sides discussed the avenues for enhancement of defence collaboration and mutual cooperation. Officials of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra also gave briefing to the delegation on the ongoing defence projects and their potential.

Lynne Brown thanked Rana Tanveer Hussain for the warm hospitality extended to South African delegation and providing the opportunity to discuss avenues, which eventually would lead to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and improve coordination for joint defence industrial projects.