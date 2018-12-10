RAWALPINDI, Dec 10 (APP):Two high-level postings and transfers have been made in Pakistan Army, a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army said on Monday.
Lt. General Majid Ehsan has been appointed as Corps Commander Lahore, while Lt. General Amir Riaz has been appointed as President National Defence University.
High-level postings, transfers in Pak Army
RAWALPINDI, Dec 10 (APP):Two high-level postings and transfers have been made in Pakistan Army, a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army said on Monday.