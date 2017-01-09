High-level meeting reiterates Pakistan’s clear-cut policy of zero tolerance against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): A high-level meeting on Monday reiterated Pakistan’s clear-cut policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism to accomplish internal peace as well as supplement its foreign policy initiatives.

The high-level meeting on Pakistan’s foreign relations, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PM House, resolved for continued efforts at all levels to achieve national policy objectives.

The participants agreed that Pakistan would continue its efforts for attaining internal peace and play its due role for a peaceful region.

The meeting reviewed internal and regional security situation in detail with a view to further strengthen the gains made through counter-terrorism operations.

The meeting emphasized that the Military Courts have played an extremely important role at a very crucial juncture of one action against extremism and terrorism and translated the actions under operation Zarb-e-Azb to meaningful and tangible national gains.

The federal government has already initiated consultations for constitutional amendment to continue the military courts for a period which is agreed by all political parties represented in the Parliament.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar, DG ISI, Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Secretary to Prime Minister and other senior officials.