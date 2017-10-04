High Commissioner to UK reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defeat terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne

Abbas on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to be part

of the global efforts to defeat terrorism which is now a global challenge.

He appreciated British Prime Minister Theresa May for mentioning

Pakistan’s sacrifices to defeat the menace of terrorism, in her address in United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), said a press release.

The High Commissioner was speaking at the reception organized by the

Conservative Friends of Pakistan on the eve of Conservative Party Annual

Conference in Manchester on October 3.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, Lords, Baronesses,

MPs, Mayors Councilors, business persons and professionals, besides a

large number of British Pakistanis were in attendance.

Pakistan-UK multifaceted political and economic ties are on the

upward trajectory, he added.

He appreciated UK’s cooperation for socio-economic development of

Pakistan.

In this regard, the High Commissioner welcomed the appointment of

Mr. Rehman Chishti MP as UK’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan and hoped this

would give further impetus to our bilateral trade.

Speaking about the vast economic opportunities offered by Pakistan,

the High Commissioner said, “Pakistan, due to its strategic location sits

in the middle of more than half of the world’s population. Good news is

that our economy is growing at a fast rate of 5.4% with demographic advantages, growing middle class and rapid urbanization.

The land mark China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will be a

game changer not only for us but for the entire region. As well, Pakistan will be a natural and logical choice to do business for the post-Brexit

UK.”

The High Commissioner thanked Zameer Choudhrey, Chairman

Conservative Friends of Pakistan and other office bearers of the organization for organizing the event and providing a platform for re-enforcing Pakistan-UK relations.