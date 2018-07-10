High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood briefs PM on Pak-India ties

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood called on Prime Minister Justice ( R ) Nasir-ul-Mulk here Tuesday and briefed him on all aspects of Pakistan-India relations.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful and good-neighborly relations with India on the basis of mutual respect and sovereign equality.

He also stressed the importance of sustained engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua was also present during the meeting.