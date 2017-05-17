High Commissioner pleads for generous donations for people with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Federal government is fully aware of the socio-economic needs of the common man including the segment of the people with disabilities, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Canada, Tariq Azeem Khan has said.

According to a message received here Wednesday from Ottawa, he was addressing a fundraising dinner for deaf children in Pakistan organized by Human Concern International (HCI) Canada.

He said the public sector institutions in Pakistan look forward to working with relevant partners including the non-profit organizations, the NGOs and HCI Canada to deliver this noble goal.

Canada has a proven track record and a very healthy volunteer culture, philanthropy and development cooperation with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, he said. HCI Canada is, therefore, another manifestation of this development cooperation, he added.

HCI Canada, he said has been contributing very generously to support deaf children in Pakistan in collaboration with Family Education Services Foundation (FESF) Pakistan which is sponsoring Deaf Reach Programme.

“We appreciate their support in providing basic education facilities for the special children with hearing disability,” he added.

Earlier Danial Lanthier of Programme Deaf Reach which is operating schools located in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Tando Allahyar and Lahore, said the Deaf Reach Programme is a holistic model, providing free education for deaf children as well as skills training, teacher development, parent training and job placement.

He further informed that since 1984 through the programme five thousand deaf students have already passed through and their parents are also being taught sigh language for better communication with their deaf children.