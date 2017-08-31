High Commissioner calls on Mayor of London

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK,

Syed Ibne Abbas called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at his

office, City Hall on Wednesday.

According to a message received here, welcoming the High

Commissioner at his office, the Mayor of London stated that

the connection between London and Pakistan is as strong as ever.

He said London benefits from Pakistan and Pakistan benefits from

London. Sadiq Khan particularly recognised the positive contribution

of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening relations between

the two countries.

The two sides discussed broad areas of cooperation between

London and Pakistan including business, investment, culture,

sports and education. The High Commissioner gave an overview of

the economic turnaround in Pakistan and the opportunities offered

by the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Mayor shared with the High Commissioner his plans to make

London an open and attractive destination for businesses,

tourists and students. The High Commissioner appreciated his

initiatives as Mayor of London.

Speaking about the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan,

the Mayor of London appreciated the celebrations organised by

the High Commission and specifically mentioned the London buses

wrapped with the beautiful images of Pakistan as fantastic.

The meeting ended with an understanding to step up efforts

to further promote business, investment, culture and sports ties.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the level of engagement

between the office of the Mayor of London and the High Commission for Pakistan.