LONDON, May 01 (APP):High Commissioner attends Sir Tim Hitchens’ inauguration as the new President of Wolfson College, Oxford Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) here on Tuesday attended the inauguration ceremony of Sir Tim Hitchens, CMG LVO as the new President of Wolfson College, Oxford.

A statement of the Pakistan High Commission issued here said that the ceremony took place in the

Haldane Room of Wolfson College, Oxford and was attended by, among others, Lord Chris Patten, former Presidents of College, Ambassadors, senior government officials and members of academia.

The High Commissioner felicitated Sir Tim Hitchens on his election as the new President of a

prestigious institution and wished him well with his new role.

He also discussed academic collaboration with the facility members between Pakistan and UK.

In his interaction with Sir Tim Hitchens and Prof. Matthew McCartney, Director of South Asia Studies at

Oxford, the High Commissioner discussed academic collaboration between Pakistani educational institutions and Oxford University. Professor Matthew McCartney would soon be going to Pakistan as Visiting Professor.

The High Commissioner also interacted with Pakistani students currently studying at Oxford University.