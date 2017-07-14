High Commission hosts reception for Pakistani origin parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK Syed

Ibne Abbas, hosted a lunch in honour of Pakistani origins British Parliamentarians, including lords and newly elected MPs in the recent elections.

The event was organized at the Pakistan High Commission London on July

13, said a message reached here on Friday.

The purpose was to welcome the Parliamentarians and interact with them

on a wide array of issues pertaining to the diaspora and Pakistan-UK bilateral relations, with a special focus on enhancing trade ties between the two countries in post Brexit scenario.

Those who attended the event included Lord Nazir Ahmed, Lord Qurban

Hussain, Baroness Zahida Manzoor, Nusrat Ghani MP and Fasial Rashid MP.

In his welcome remarks, the High Commissioner felicitated the newly

elected MPs and reiterated his resolve to keep close liaison with them for common causes of further strengthening Pakistan-UK ties and working for the welfare of over 1.2 million strong diaspora.

He also briefed them on the High Commission’s outreach efforts to

connect with the community and the renewed cultural diplomacy initiative in the context of 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan and the 70 years of establishment of Pakistan-UK diplomatic relations.

In their remarks on the occasion, the Parliamentarians noted that

there was a growing need to reach out to the community for their enhanced socio-economic and political mainstreaming.

The event offered a good opportunity to the officers of the High

Commission to interact with the Parliamentarians on issues of mutual interest.