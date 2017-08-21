High Commission for Canada organized first ever cricket cup in Otawa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Toronto Pakistan XI defeated Ottawa Canada XI

Cricket team in the final of first ever Canada Pakistan Cricket cup’s final

match by 6 wickets in Otawa organized by high commission of Pakistan for Canada in the connection with 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

According to a message received here, after winning the toss, Ottawa

Canada XI opted to bat first on the dicey wicket at the Rideau Hall Cricket Ground in the Governor General House.

On the target balling by the pacers and good fielding of the Toronto

Pakistan XI restricted the Ottawa Canada XI to score only 82 runs in the 20

overs, while losing 9 wickets.

In the final over of the match, Toronto Pakistan XI team needed 15

runs to win the match. At this moment batsman Fawad Ul Haq hit two consecutive sixes in the last two balls of the final over, winning the Canada Pakistan Cricket Cup by 4 wickets. Cricket lovers in the city of Ottawa enjoyed the first ever Canada- Pakistan Cricket cup match.

High Commissioner of Pakistan Tariq Azim Khan gave away medals to the

winners of the final match.

Speaking on the occasion the High Commissioner appreciated the hard

work and display of exemplary sportsman spirit by both the teams. He also appreciated the efforts of Ali Memon, Captain of the Toronto Pakistan XI team for sponsoring team travel.

He cherished the enthusiasm of the spectators which comprised of

cricket lovers, diplomatic community and members of Pakistani Canadians community.