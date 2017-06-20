Heroic Fakhar Zaman warmly received, garlanded at Bacha Khan International Airport

PESHAWAR, June 20 (APP): Champions team star batsman Fakhar Zaman was

warmly received and garlanded soon after landed at Bacha Khan International Airport here on Tuesday as large number of his fans were there to see his single glimpse.

There were great number of his fans, relatives, well-wishers and members

of the local association, his fans from his native village Katlang, situated from 80 km from the provincial capital Peshawar, came here and well come Fakhar who played a key role in team Pakistan success against arch-rival India.

When Fakhar come out from the VVIP launch, the toned up police band

along the vociferous spectators welcome him while a contingent of police escorted him. Fakhar was escorted by Police with long procession including his relatives, fans from native villages. By reaching a village Katlang, fans thronged Fakhar’s home right in the morning including his relatives, MPAs, MNAs and elite of the area. There were heavy police deployed around his home in village Katlang as well. Everyone from child to elders were there to see heroic Fakhar Zaman who makes history in the cricket’s record book.

His incredible century in the final against India will be remembered for

long besides superb half-centuries against Sri Lanka and England were certainly a treat to watch. It will not be an exaggeration to say that his inclusion in the green shirts’ playing XI has been one of the reasons of success in their road of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

It is a big honor for my country winning the Champions Trophy and

certainly a biggest Eid gift for the whole nation who prayed for us during the Holy Month of Ramazan,” a jubilant and soft spoken Fakhar told APP.

“I was upset after catch out in the final but when umpire stopped him

because of the no ball it was really a great moments for me as I saw my dreams to come true to as I wanted to do big things for my team and nation, Fakhar said with his shining eyes.

“I dreamed to make century against India in the final and with the grace

of Almighty Allah I struck a century which somehow helped team Pakistan to give a good target to India,” he remarked.

“It was amazing smashing Indian bowlers toward the rope because in the

team meeting it was decided to play aggressively against Indian bowlers so hitting boundaries and sixes gave me more confidence so I continued to do so,” Fakhar Zaman further said.

“I was thinking to win the final of the Champions Trophy and gave the whole nation Eid gift in advance so as Almivghty Allah fulfilled my dreams and I had a little role in my team victory alongside other team members,” he said.

“Today is certainly a big day too for my as we all were received happily

and warmly,” he said. Answering a question, he said the behavior of the Indian players were good to him.

“Cricket is my patience.I will try my best to do the best in future as

well for my country and my countrymen,” he opined.

The Fakhar (pride) of Pakistan was born in small town named Katlang,

situated in Mardan District. He joined Pakistan Navy when he was 16 after residing in Karachi. He had spent one year at Karachi’s Pakistan Navy School Bahadur before submitting himself to the professional career in the game of cricket.

Having learned how to survive in sea, he had to earn his spot in the

national team by force. Zaman is often called fauji (meaning soldier in Urdu) by his team-mates for his struggle and strong will.

No doubt, he possesses a tough mindset and completely trusts his skill

which he proved during the debut match against South Africa. He went on with his form in the crucial quarter-final against Sri Lanka and gave a solid start to his team with a fifty to his name. But having said that, his sublime technique and mettle was on its peak against the mighty England, the team that had won its all three Champions Trophy games with huge margins.

What deserves credit is Fakhar Zaman’s temperament. He had to prove not

only to the selectors, but also to himself that why should he be added in the national team. He was the second-highest run-getter in the Pakistan Cup during 2016 and had piled up 650 runs with an average of 54.16 in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He averages 42.01 in five hundreds and 13 fifties in his first-class career, and 50.04 in List-A performances.

A lot of eyebrows were raised when the uncapped opener was added in

15-member squad for Champions Trophy. Fakhar Zaman was one of the three debutants welcomed by the green shirts in the mini World Cup, the other two being Fahim Ashraf and Rumman Raees, who have also impressed the cricket pandits.

The left-handed aggressive batsman got a chance to represent Pakistan

only after Ahmed Shehzad’s unimpressive innings against India in which he failed to make a mark and help his side put a fighting response. Till now, he has scored 138 runs in the three matches against the top bowling attacks.