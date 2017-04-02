Hepatitis Filter Clinics to be set up in every district of province: CM

LAHORE, April 2 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Sunday said Hepatitis Filter Clinics would be
established in every district of the province.
The CM expressed these remarks during a meeting which
reviewed progress on the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant
Institute project,human resource affairs and establishment
of Hepatitis Filter Clinics.
During the meeting, the decision was also taken to
establish endowment fund for the Pakistan Kidney & Liver
Transplant Institute.
Presiding over the meeting, the chief minister said
work was in progress on the project of kidney and liver
medical treatment facility in the provincial capital.
The chief minister added that poor and dismal patients
would get fee medical treatment in the institute and the
470-bed institute would prove to be a milestone for treatment
of kidney and liver patients. Besides provision of medical
facilities, the research work will also be done to prevent
spread of these diseases.
He said the first phase of the hospital would be completed
by the end of this year which will start providing modern
medical facilities to patients. The chief minister added
there would be high quality human resource and state-of-the-art
machinery would also be availabled in the institute.
Third party audit of the human resource appointed for
the institute was also essential and there should be some set-up
for modern training of the human resource as well, he added.
The chief minister instructed not only to prepare a model
and plan for training and refresher courses of human resource
but also for a horticulture plan for beauty of the institute.
“The Punjab government was endeavoring hard on hepatitis
control programme and that is why first Hepatitis Filter Clinic
has been established at the site of Pakistan Kidney & Liver
Transplant Institute and this clinic is busy in providing medical
facilities to liver patients,” he said.
The chief minister said these Hepatitis Filter Clinics would
have nothing to do with the health department but instead PKLI
will be responsible to run these clinics. Program for the
establishment of PKLI and Hepatitis Filter Clinics was a great
project for people’s welfare.
President Board of Governors Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant
Institute Dr Saeed Akhtar gave the briefing on the progress of these projects.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, the chief
secretary, chairman P&D, Health and Finance secretaries, CEO Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority, DG Forensic Science Agency
and others also took part in the meeting.