Help Desk set up at High Commission for the affected British Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed

Ibne Abbas has expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the families of the deceased and injured in the tragic fire incident of the Grenfell Tower, London.

According to High Commission statement received here Thursday, the High

Commissioner in his message said, our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families in this difficult time.

He impressed upon the Pakistani diaspora in the UK to come forward and

extend all possible help to the families in need in wake of this unfortunate tragedy.

To facilitate the British Pakistanis affected by the London tower blaze,

the High Commission has set up a help desk at its Consular Services Section.

The Pakistani origin affectees may approach the help desk for assistance

with regard to lost Pakistani documents or any other help.

The help desk can be reached at Tel: 0207 6649 246 or Email:

cwd@phclondon.org