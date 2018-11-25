RAWALPINDI, Nov 25 (APP):The City Traffic Police (CTP) will not allow the bikers without helmets to enter in the
Mall Road and Peshawar Road from fDecember 1.
The Rawalpindi district administration on the
recommendation from the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer had issued a
notification to ban the entry of helmet-less motorcyclists to the Mall Road and
Peshawar Road from December 1.
Helmetless bikers to be barred from entering Mall Road from December 1
