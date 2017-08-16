HEC to accept nominations for Best University Teacher Award-2016 till Aug 31

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Higher Education Commission (HEC) will accept nominations for the Best University Teacher Award-2016 from all the universities and degree awarding institutions till August 31.

HEC invites nominations for the best teachers awards every year from

the universities and degree awarding institutions of the country on the prescribed proforma and each university sends at least two nominations for the award.

“The programme of awarding cash prize of Rs 100,000 with a certificate

to the best teachers was initiated by HEC mainly to encourage and recognize the contribution of outstanding university teachers and motivate them to pay more dedication to their noble work”, an official said.

This initiative also envisages to upgrade quality of research through

staff development and provision of better facilities.

The present project will provide monetary as well as self-esteemed

incentives to a teacher of universities or degree awarding institutions through awards and certificates, the official said.

This national recognition of the contributions made by them will act as catalyst for others to enhance their efforts in the fields of teaching and research.

The name of the best teachers will be recommended by the Selection

Committee chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the concerned university, comprising the Registrar, Director Quality Enhancement cell, Director Office of Research ,Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Dean of the relevant faculty and head of Department of the relevant faculty and department, the official informed.

The selection committee of each university will recommend two top

scoring teachers on prescribed proforma in order of merit with the required documents, clearly indicating score of the teachers evaluated as per prescribed guidelines.

A teacher involved in any disciplinary or plagiarism or the one who has already received award will not be eligible for nomination.

The official informed that all the details regarding nomination of best teachers are available at the HEC website while the Focal Persons including Dr Ishrat Siddiqa Lodhi and Muhammad Aslam, Assistant Director (Academics) can be contacted on Phone Numbers 051-90402121 and 051-90402124 respectively.

The initiative of awarding best teachers for the outstanding performance will contribute towards the development of socio-economic conditions of the country by up-grading the standards of teaching community to exert their dedicated efforts for improvement of academic atmosphere in the institutions of higher learning.