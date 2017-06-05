HEC launches online degree verification system

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)

has launched the online degree verification system to facilitate the

male, female students and others across the country.

According to an official of the HEC here Tuesday, now the

applicants through online system will get rid of long ques in the

country-wide offices of HEC.

The official told APP, that HEC by launching new verification

system, has provided more simple access to the students to verify

their degrees.

He said the students have to provide the information of their

educational degrees, religion, district, institution on verification

form, posted on the E-Portal of HEC website.

After that, he said the scan documents would be uploaded which

will be scrutinised by HEC and the students would be asked to

deposit fee.

After this procedure, he said HEC will set a meeting with the

concerned persons in which the applicants have to provide a hard

copy of their documents adding, on the same day the verified degrees

would be returned.

According to the official, if any person who can not visited

HEC personally, he could send documents through courier service.

Online degree verification system will save the time of the

people, he added.