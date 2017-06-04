HEC invites applications Overseas Scholarship for PhD Studies

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Higher Education Commission has
invited online applications for Overseas Scholarships for PhD
Studies against the project HRDI-UESTP/UETs (Batch-VI) in selected
fields of Study.
Online applications are invited from outstanding Pakistani/AJK
nationals for award of fully funded overseas scholarships in
specific disciplines and priority areas having impact on the
development of Pakistan.
The scholarships are being offered for direct PhD degree in
the technologically advanced countries under the programmes
including Agriculture, Engineering & Technology, Management Sciences
& Business Education, Medical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social
Sciences.
According to the Notice of HEC, candidates must have MS/Phil or
minimum 18 years of qualification for direct PhD programme in
relevant disciplines only.
Applicants can have maximum two second division throughout the
academic career and no third division.
The candidates who are already availing any other
HEC/Government scholarship are not eligible to apply.
Closing date for submission of online applications is June
30,2017.
