HEC Inter varsity Football tournament to start on Jan 10

KARACHI, Jan 9 (APP): Stage is set for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Inter University Football Tournament (Zone G) which will start on Jan 10 at 16-Star Football ground F.B. Area here.

The five-day tournament will commence with formal inauguration by

Vice Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Prof

Dr Jawaid H Rizvi, an official said here on Monday.

In all, 15 teams belonging to Karachi-NED University, SSUET, Iqra,

AKU, PIMSAT, Dow, Dawood, Benazir Bhutto University Lyari, Hamdard, Indus, Greenwich, IBA, IOBN, Sindh Madressah Universities will participate in the tournament with final to be played on Jan 14.

The official informed that Sir Syed University will host the event

for the first time. Two teams will be selected for the final round, he added.

Earlier, the tournament arrangements were finalised at a meeting held

under the chairmanship of Director Sports SSUET, Mubbashir Mukhtar and was attended by the Managers of all the universities.