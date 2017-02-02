HEC charges Rs 800 attestation fee for original documents: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Thursday said that Higher Education Commission (HEC) charges Rs 800 attestation fee per leaf for original document and Rs 500 for photocopy and transcript verification.

During question hour in the National Assembly, the minister said the HEC gets printed attestation tickets from Pakistan Security Printing Corporation having denominations of Rs. 800 for original and Rs. 500 for photocopy of documents.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said the tickets have certain hidden security features to ensure transparency and validity of the academic credentials.

Moreover, he said the HEC has been taking various steps to facilitate the general public included online degree attestation system, same day attestation, life time validity of HEC attestation, computer lab facility, bank counter facility, waiting arrangements and attestation at four Regional Centers (Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta).

He said all the services have cost and in order to meet such expenditure and apply to facilitate the public in term of services delivery and reduce burden on public exchequer, it is important that a moderate attestation fee is charged by HEC.

To a question, the minister said that Rs 91 billion are being spent on higher education during the current financial year which improved the standard of universities and quality of research.

The minister said that public universities work in accordance with the provision of their act and there, is no proposal under consideration to take over the control of the management of public sector universities.