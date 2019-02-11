HEC awards 376 foreign scholarships to Baloch students in 7 years

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded as many as 376 foreign scholarships to the students of Balochistan studying different courses in various foreign educational institutions during the last seven years.

The financial assistance was extended to 204 students pursuing MS, MPhil, MPhil leading to PhD while 172 scholarships were given to PhD students under Aghaz e Haqooq-e- Balochistan, the official source informed APP.Under the programme, the scholarships were offered to the youth of underprivileged areas of Balochistan which could not had access to higher education earlier owing to exorbitant tuition fees and accommodation charges abroad.

He said that the project was initiated in 2012 and maximum scholarships for above mentioned disciplines were secured in fiscal year 2017-18 which were 154 in numbers comparatively higher than previous years.

The project was continue to award scholarships for PhD studies at top ranked universities of USA, UK, Canada, Austria, China, France, Germany and the leading universities of many other countries.

The project was approved with a total cost of Rs 14522.35 million for duration of nine years, the source said. HEC was extending its efforts to facilitate the students and youth of Balochistan to contribute their role in building a knowledge economy, he added.

“The Project Management Unit (PMU) conducted various awareness sessions in public universities of Balochistan to motivate different batches in order to facilitate the students to secure admissions in foreign universities,” he maintained.

The source said that the scholarship would be awarded to all districts of Balochistan on quota basis according to district population. In the classification of the scholarships 25 percent in-service government employees, faculty of the public level University/ College and 75 percent of seats were awarded on open merit.