ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):Emotional scenes of family reunion were witnessed at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) when 320 Pakistani prisoners, recently released by Malaysia, arrived here late Wednesday night.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, who pursued the prisoners case in the federal cabinet, received the prisoners at the airport. Families of the prisoners appreciated efforts of the SAPM for bringing their love ones back home.